So long… for now! Plan to soon be announced on how to continue watching April and baby

HARPURSVILLE, NY -- After months of watching the world's favorite giraffe, April, as she awaited the birth of her fourth calf, and almost a week after she gave birth, the day has come: Animal Adventure Park took down its Giraffe Cam... at least for now.

The park gave an update on its Facebook page with the giraffes behind them, saying:

"It's time for the camera to go down. We are going to be down for a little bit of time. On Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday of next week, we will announce the plan, the direction we are going to go with the camera, and the scheduled times when you can still tune in and check on baby and April and Oliver."

The park stresses this is just the end of a chapter there... so stay tuned!

