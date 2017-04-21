Sam’s Club reopens after destructive flooding in store, parking lot

BROOKLYN, Ohio — The Sam’s Club in Brooklyn will reopen today after flooding hit inside and outside the store Wednesday.

According to a Sam’s Club spokesperson, the store on Tiedeman Road will reopen at noon.

The store had several inches of water inside after heavy flooding on Wednesday. The high water in the parking lot reached past the headlights on several vehicles.

********Check out flooding damage across Northeast Ohio here***********

The store was closed until further notice and stranded cars were towed after heavy rains caused destructive flooding around the area.

No one was injured. Brooklyn police and Parma police tell FOX 8 they were slammed with calls and made several rescues.

At the nearby Burger King, rescue crews helped employees to safety using boats. Workers said the water was rushing in from all angles and they couldn’t even open the door.

**More on the flooding here**