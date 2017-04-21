× Rascal Flatts to perform summer concert at Canal Park in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Award-winning country band Rascal Flatts will be performing a concert at Canal Park in Akron — it’s the first full-scale concert in the park’s 20-year history.

On August 5, the band will headline the 6th annual Rockin’ FORE the Kids! It’s part of the group’s Rhythm & Roots 2017 Tour. The concert benefits the Akron Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale May 5 at 10 a.m. at the Canal Park Box Office, Online (akronrubberducks.com), or by phone (330-253-5151). Field Access tickets are $65 and Reserved Tickets are $45. Gates will open at 6 p.m. with country music duo Brother Trouble scheduled as the opening act at 7 p.m.

“Bringing a world-famous country music artist like Rascal Flatts to downtown Akron will be exciting for our community, but most importantly, helping to raise money for Akron Children’s Hospital is the best part of this event,” said Jim Pfander, RubberDucks General Manager and COO.

More info on the concert, here.

More stories about Rascal Flatts.