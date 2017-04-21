Police ask for help identifying Red Bull bandits

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Police are looking for two men seen taking a cart full of Red Bull from a Giant Eagle in Westlake Thursday.

According to police reports, it happened at just before 5:30 p.m. at the store on 30275 Detroit Road.

The males were seen taking the cart full of merchandise worth $174, allegedly ignoring an employee who told them to return and pay.

The red Saturn Ion seen in the photos is registered to an elderly woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Westlake police at 440-871-3311.