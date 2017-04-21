New information in investigation of car dealership murders

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police have released new information on two vehicles believed to have been stolen from a car dealership where a couple and their dog were found murdered last week.

Both vehicles have now been accounted for, according to Cleveland police, but there are still no suspects in the investigation.

Mike and Trina Kuznik, along with their dog, were found dead inside Mr. Cars, Inc., on East 185th Street just after 10 p.m. Friday.

Police said the couple’s 19-year-old son made the gruesome discovery after they never came home with dinner as planned. Items were missing from the business’s office and at least two vehicles were gone from the lot, police said.

The Chevrolet Tahoe originally believed to be stolen was found to have been purchased by a male earlier in the week before the murder, but the paperwork was not immediately found.

The second vehicle, a BMW 528i, was also found missing from the business. That car was found parked in the 3800 block of West 48th Street Thursday night.

Police ask anyone with information in the murders call investigators at 216-623-5464 or CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463. You can also text the tip to TIP657.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office and Crime Stoppers on Wednesday offered a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Continuing coverage on this story here