Man robs Payless store in Parma

PARMA, Ohio– Investigators are asking for information on a robbery at the Payless store in Parma.

A man walked into the business on Brookpark Road just before 6 p.m. on Thursday. Police said he had his hand in his jacket pocket, as though he had a gun, and pushed the object against an employee’s stomach.

The suspect opened the register and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the store.

The suspect was wearing a dark-colored jacket with a hood covering his head. He also had on a black ski mask, dark-colored shorts, and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 440-887-7337.