Man charged in 17-year-old's shooting death; Akron police say appears to be accidental

AKRON, Ohio — An 18-year-old has been charged following the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy.

Akron police say at around 1 p.m. today, officers responded to Fulmer Avenue for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his chest; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives charged Dylan Ray Hudson with reckless homicide and receiving stolen property. The Akron man was booked into the Summit County Jail. The gun was reported stolen from a car on Lansing Road.

Police say the shooting appears to be accidental.