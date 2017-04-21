Live Video: Get your fill! It’s the last day to watch our favorite giraffe family



HARPURSVILLE, New York — Today is the last day to watch April and her little family at Animal Adventure Park.

The park said they will all be there to say goodbye. And, don’t worry if you’re wondering how you’ll still be able to keep tabs on the giraffe family: Animal Adventure Park said future plans will be announced next week on when and how you can check on baby.

All continues to be well with April’s calf. The park said a small floor scale has been put in to get a read on baby without separating mom and handling calf.

Baby name suggestions are still rolling in. CLICK HERE to read more.

CLICK HERE if you would like to help name April’s calf.