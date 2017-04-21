Kluber throws 3-hitter, Indians beat White Sox 3-0

CHICAGO — Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter and faced two over the minimum, leading the Cleveland Indians over the Chicago White Sox 3-0 Friday night.

Kluber (2-1) faced 29 batters in the first complete-game shutout in the majors this season. Only one Chicago runner reached second base, and Kluber struck out nine, walked two and threw 110 pitches. It was Kluber’s fourth complete-game shutout and first since June 21, 2016 against Tampa Bay.

Jose Quintana (0-4) took a fifth straight loss dating to last season. The left-hander allowed three runs, five hits and three walks while striking out six in six innings.

Austin Jackson doubled and scored on a wild pitch in the third, and Brandon Guyer hit a two-run homer in the fourth — his first of the year.

Chicago’s Avisail Garcia failed to reach base for the first time this season, going 0 for 3. Garcia entered the game leading the majors with a .423 batting average, and he ranked second with a 1.137 OPS.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: 2B Jason Kipnis (sprained right shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and made his regular-season debut. He started at second base and batted sixth in the order, while INF Jose Ramirez moved from second to third base.

White Sox: RHP James Shields was placed on the 10-day DL prior to Friday’s contest with a strained right lat. … 3B Todd Frazier returned after a four-game absence because of a stomach illness. He lost 10 pounds in the process. … Manager Rick Renteria said C Geovany Soto (inflamed right elbow) “looked real good” in a pregame throwing drill and his status would be re-evaluated shortly. … LHP Carlos Rodon (sore left bicep) will be re-examined this weekend. He’s on an exercise program but has yet to throw off a mound. … C Kevan Smith was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after the game.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Carlos Carrasco (1-1, 2.33 ERA) takes the hill Saturday. The 30-year-old is 3-9 with a 5.31 ERA in 18 career outings against Chicago, but he stifled the White Sox to just one run over seven innings on April 11.

White Sox: RHP Mike Pelfrey (0-0, 0.00) joins the White Sox from Triple-A Charlotte to take the place of Shields (strained right lat). Pelfrey posted a 7.50 ERA through two minor league outings.

