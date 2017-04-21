× Keeping K9s safe: Richland County Sheriff’s Office K9 Molly gets body armor

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Richland County Sheriff’s Office K9 Molly has received body armor, thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The charity, located in East Taunton, Massachusetts, has a mission to provide bullet and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement throughout the country.

Molly’s vest is sponsored by the Richland County Prosecutor’s Office in Mansfield, and is embroidered with “This protection donated by Richland County prosecutor.”

There are about 30,000 law enforcement K9s through the U.S. Learn more about helping to protect K9s, HERE.