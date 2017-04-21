‘It CAN work!’: Viral photo shows co-parenting at its best

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A woman in Columbus, Georgia, says co-parenting can work and her family is proof of that.

Emilee Plaayer is stepmom to 4-year-old Maelyn. Emilee posted a photo on Facebook showing her along with the little girl’s parents and stepdad.

They are at Maelyn’s soccer game, and have shirts that read: stepmom, daddy, mommy, and stepdad.

The photo, which has gone viral with more than 86,000 shares, has a lot of people talking about co-parenting.

Emilee wrote in the Facebook post, “Because of us, I will never believe co-parenting can’t work! I KNOW through experience it CAN WORK! Choose to do what’s best for your child and everything will just fall into place.”

Maelyn’s mom, Clara Cazeau, told ABC News, “When I was younger, my brother played baseball and my mom would get us shirts made so I wanted to do the same thing when Maelyn started playing her first sport. I didn’t think it was going to be anything different.”

The family says they’ve been co-parenting for three years. They told ABC News, the key to it is to act as a team and always put the child first.

