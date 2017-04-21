Indians’ Kipnis activated from DL, makes 1st start

CHICAGO– Second baseman Jason Kipnis was activated from the disabled list by the Cleveland Indians and was set to make his season debut against the Chicago White Sox.

Kipnis was to start at second base and bat sixth Friday night.

Think Kip is excited to be back with his teammates? #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/GRIv7vJvun — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 21, 2017

Welcome back, Kip! Jason joins us in Chicago as we open a three-game set with Kluber on the bump tonight. #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/GQOtCQj6AS — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 21, 2017

He was limited to two exhibition games during spring training because of a right shoulder strain. Kipnis played in seven minor league games during an injury rehabilitation assigned at Triple-A Columbus and Double-A Akron, and he hit .200 (4 for 20) with one RBI.

The 30-year-old had 23 homers and 91 runs last season, both career highs, as the Indians won the AL pennant.

Infielder Yandy Diaz was optioned to Columbus after hitting .236 in 15 games with the Indians.

Read more about Kip, here.