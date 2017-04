Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Gage Brothers is an original Americana band from Akron that mixes traditional and modern styles into a unique bluegrass, folk and blues sound. The band is made up of two brothers and friends.

The Gage Brothers is very excited about the release of some brand new music. Click here to learn more about the new release and see the upcoming show schedule.

