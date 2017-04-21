Dash cam and body cam video shows what officers experienced during flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Many areas are still cleaning up from heavy rain and floods this week.

Local police and rescuers were responding to the scene of dramatic flash flooding on Wednesday even as the water was still rising.

The Brooklyn Police Department released hours of dash camera and body camera video on Friday, showing exactly what they saw and experienced when they first arrived at one of the hardest-hit areas including Sam's Club.

**FOX 8's Dave Nethers has more on the above video**

**See more on the flooding, here**