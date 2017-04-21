× Cleveland police to provide update on double murder at Cleveland car dealership

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police will provide an update on the investigation into two people murdered at a car dealership on the city’s east side.

The media briefing is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the justice center. (We will stream the press conference on our Facebook page.)

Mike and Trina Kuznik were found dead inside Mr. Cars, Inc., of East 185th Street in Cleveland just after 10 p.m. on April 14. Their dogs had also been killed.

Police said the couple’s 19-year-old son made the gruesome discovery after they never came home for dinner as planned. Items were missing from the business’s office.

Cleveland police said they have identified another vehicle as stolen: A blue 2006 Mercedes Benz SL, 4-door.

Officers recovered a BMW, which was reported missing from the car lot, on West 48th Street Thursday night.

Police ask anyone with information in the murders call investigators at 216-623-5464 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. You can also text the tip to TIP657. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office and Crime Stoppers offered a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

