Body cam video shows arrest of man who lived out of van in Wooster neighborhoods

WOOSTER, Ohio -- Police released body cam video Friday of the arrest of a panhandler in Wooster known as the "Van Man."

According to the Wooster Police Department, officers confronted 59-year-old Dennis Briggs Monday night in front of the former Ryan's Steakhouse restaurant.

Briggs came to Wooster back in 2013 and lived out of his van along Woodland Avenue then Northwestern Avenue, causing concern for residents in those neighborhoods.

Since then, he's lived out of shopping carts along Burbank Road.

But as officers attempted to serve a notice Monday night, Briggs became confrontational.

Body cam video shows the officers warn him six times to stop before they arrest him for littering.

Police say they discovered over $30,000 in cash and $5,000 in gift cards in his possession.

Briggs was taken to jail on charges of obstructing official business and littering.

