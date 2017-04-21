× Authorities in Stark County looking for estranged husband after woman’s shooting death

OSNABURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest following a deadly shooting in Osnaburg Township.

On Friday at 12:38 p.m., deputies were called to Hill Church Avenue in response to a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found the body of 32-year-old Amber White.

Authorities are now trying to find her estranged husband, 39-year-old Dustin Ray White. They say White is 6’2″, roughly 190 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen traveling in a red or burnt orange 2016 Ford Escape with license plate number GUY4698.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office: (330) 430-3800.