5-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 5-year-old boy.

At around 1:46 p.m. Friday, a 2000 Ford Taurus and a 2006 Freightliner CST120 were westbound on West Erie Avenue in Lorain.

The highway patrol says the Ford slowed and stopped for the traffic light at Kolbe Road and was struck from behind by the Freightliner.

The driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries. A 5-year-old boy in the car, identified by authorities as Jaxon L. Artidiello, was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured. Alcohol and/or drug use are not suspected and the crash remains under investigation.

Any charges would be pending the results of the investigation.