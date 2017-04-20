Severe thunderstorm watch for several NE Ohio counties until 8 p.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several Northeast Ohio counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. tonight.

OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEN ASHLAND AUGLAIZE CRAWFORD DEFIANCE ERIE FULTON HANCOCK HARDIN HENRY HURON LOGAN LORAIN LUCAS MARION MERCER MORROW OTTAWA PAULDING PUTNAM RICHLAND SANDUSKY SENECA SHELBY VAN WERT WILLIAMS WOOD WYANDOT

Depending on where you live in Northeast Ohio, some backyards received up to 3 inches of rain from Wednesday night’s storms. Heavy rain yesterday was due to the west-to-east storm orientation. Today’s storms will be more NE-to-SW and move faster, limiting rainfall to between 1/2 and an inch locally.

We’re not expecting widespread flash flooding this time. A classic cold front is moving towards Northeast Ohio, bringing another round of showers to the area later this evening. Some of the storms could be severe. Strong winds are expected throughout the day with highs reaching close to 80 degrees.

Here is the timing of the rain/storms. A few isolated storms will develop between 5 PM and 7 PM with the majority of the storms well after sundown this evening. Notice the time clock at the top of this animation.

Tomorrow, we will be waking up to cooler temperatures. It will be dry, mostly cloudy with highs not getting out of the 50s. This cooler trend will stick around through the weekend with a few showers.

Here is your 8 Day Forecast: