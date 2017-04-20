× Want to work for Wahlburgers? Cleveland location looking to fill jobs

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Want to work for Mark Wahlberg? A Wahlburgers is coming soon to Cleveland and they are looking to fill jobs.

There are 120 positions available including managers, experienced cooks, prep cooks, bartenders, servers, food runners, greeters, and assembly and utility workers.

A job fair will be held Sunday, April 23 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the restaurant: 2105 Ontario Street, Cleveland, OH, across from JACK Casino downtown.

You’re encouraged to bring a valid form of ID and a resume if you have one.

In December, it was announced the restaurant would open in spring 2017. Actor Mark Wahlberg created the restaurant in 2011 with his brother, Paul Wahlberg, who is a chef; and brother, Donnie.

