Tribute continues to grow for elderly man whose murder was posted to Facebook

CLEVELAND- The outcry of support continues to grow for an elderly man and his family, after his murder was shown on Facebook.

People across Northeast Ohio continue to leave balloons, flowers and stuffed animals in honor of 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr.

Police say Steve Stephens shot and killed Robert Godwin, Sr. on East 93rd St. on Ester Sunday.

The video was then posted on Facebook. Stephens, 37, claimed to have killed several other people, but Cleveland police have determined those results were false.

Godwin, Sr., was a father of 10 and one of the sweetest people, his family told FOX 8 News.

Nearly three days of searching for Steve Stephens, 37, came to an abrupt end on a street in Erie, Pa., Tuesday. Stephens had pulled into a McDonald’s drive-thru, and an employee immediately recognized him.

The employee told him his fries weren’t ready and that he had to pull over and wait; that gave the worker time to call police. When state police pulled up, Stephens took off.

They forced him to stop, and that’s when the suspected killer pulled out his gun and shot himself.

Robert Godwin Sr., is being remembered as a wonderful person who taught his entire family about forgiveness.

The family has set up a fund to help with any expenses.

The fund has been established at KeyBank in Robert Godwin, Sr.’s name; you can make a donation at one of their branches.

Robert Godwin will be laid rest this Saturday. Click here for more on his services.