‘There’s no stopping us:’ Family joins push for Godwin’s Law in wake of murder posted on Facebook

CLEVELAND-- The FOX 8 I-Team found growing support for new rules governing the Internet after the murder of a senior citizen in Cleveland was captured on video and posted on Facebook.

Joining the push for Godwin’s Law, the people hurt most by the murder of Robert Godwin, Sr.: his family.

"We want to take it all the way to the White House. This law has to pass. It has to pass," said Tonya R. Godwin-Baines, the victim's daughter.

On Wednesday, the I-Team revealed a call for new Internet regulations in the name of Robert Godwin. The push started, in part, with the man behind GIPEC, a company in New York specializing in Internet searches for criminals.

Our FOX 8 story then got picked up around the country. Now, the Godwin family is pledging commitment to the cause.

"We're not going to stop. My sister's going to take a leave of absence. Some of my family members are as well. These videos need to be monitored, Facebook live. I want that taken down. Banned for good," Godwin-Baines said.

Of course, you can argue, it’s easy to talk about making sure what happened here doesn't happen again. But how? Organizers of the push for Godwin’s Law are already planning their next steps, especially with interest around the country spreading quickly.

Facebook has not responded to our request for comment about the call for new regulations.

The I-Team reached out to local federal lawmakers. The offices of Sen. Sherrod Brown and Rep. Marcia Fudge both said they would be open to discussions about changes in policy related to technology.

No specifics have been worked out. But a conversation is starting and the family of Robert Godwin is saying, "There’s no stopping us."

"I don't ever want anybody's family to ever suffer what we did," Godwin-Baines said.

