Surveillance photos show suspects wanted in attempted bank robbery at PNC in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio– Authorities are searching for four suspects following an attempted robbery at a PNC bank on Broadway Ave. It happened Friday at around 3:40 p.m.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI said four males entered the bank armed with handguns.

They ordered customers and employees to the ground. One suspect jumped on a bank counter while another suspect pulled an employee out of an office and brought that person to the lobby floor.

A security guard was returning to the bank during this time; the FBI said his presence caused the suspects to take off in a stolen blue Jeep.

The FBI said the suspects were described as black males, in their late teens or early 20s, with a thin build and about 5’7″-5’9″. Video surveillance was captured showing them going through backyards without their face masks; all of those photos can be seen above this story.

They are suspected of being involved in other bank robberies.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland FBI, the Cleveland Police Department or to Crime Stoppers. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful arrest and prosecution of the individuals responsible. Tips can remain anonymous.

PNC is offering an additional reward of up to $10,000 for information.