NFL schedule released; Browns open season against Steelers in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– The NFL released the 2017 schedule on Thursday and the Cleveland Browns open the regular season at home against the Steelers.

The Browns’ preseason schedule was announced earlier this month and we already knew the team would be heading to London to play the Vikings.

“The schedule release is always an exciting day,” said Hue Jackson, Browns head coach, in a news release. “We’ve known our opponents but to get the dates and for the schedule to be laid out in front of us really give us a lot to look forward to. Obviously, it’s something our entire organization looks forward to. I know our fans like it too because they kind of get to map out their fall.”

Sept. 10 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m.

Oct. 1 vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m.

Oct. 8. vs. New York Jets at 1 p.m.

Oct. 15 at Houston Texas at 1 p.m.

Oct. 22 vs. Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.

Oct. 29 in London against Minnesota Vikings at 9:30 a.m.

Nov. 5 BYE

Nov. 12 at Detroit Lions at 1 p.m.

Nov. 19 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m.

Nov. 26 at Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m.

Dec. 3 at Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m.

Dec. 10 vs. Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m.

Dec. 17 vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m.

Dec. 24 at Chicago Bears at 1 p.m.

Dec. 31 at Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m.

