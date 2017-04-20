More storms expected today, temperatures will plummet Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The rain showers have moved out of the area for now, but will be returning to Northeast Ohio later this evening.

Depending on where you live, some backyards received up to 3 inches of rain from last night's storms.

Today, we are starting out with foggy conditions. A classic cold front is moving towards Northeast Ohio, bringing another round of showers to the area later this evening. Some of the storms could be severe.

Strong winds are expected throughout the day with highs reaching close to 80 degrees.

Tomorrow, we will be waking up to much colder temperatures. It will be dry, mostly cloudy with highs reaching only 48 degrees.

Here is your 8 Day Forecast:

