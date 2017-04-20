More gunfire on Cleveland streets caught on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The FOX 8 I-Team obtained exclusive video showing more gunfire on the streets of Cleveland. It was just a block away from where we saw a man riding down the street and shooting from a sunroof.

The latest trouble happened Easter Sunday even with adults and kids outside. Security video from a nearby business shows a car on East 89th Street and Superior Avenue, and someone shooting into a parked car.

As it happened, adults hit the ground for cover and children away.

Just last week, in the same neighborhood, the I-Team obtained video of a man firing wildly as he put his head out of the sunroof of a vehicle rolling down Superior Avenue.

No one was arrested in either case.

In the latest incident, it appears the owner of the car was not the intended target. Instead, police said they believe the gunman was targeting a young man, who’d already been shot months ago.

A police report shows the car involved had been stolen from a victim attending a church service.

The shooting happened at the same time word was spreading about a manhunt for a gunman who’d killed a senior citizen at random and posted the video on Facebook.