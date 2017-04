CLEVELAND, Ohio — The man found guilty of killing a Parma gas station owner will be sentenced in a Cleveland courtroom this morning.

In 2015, authorities said Logan Sinclair murdered 51-year-old Robert Sposit. Parma police said while Sinclair robbed the Sunoco on Pearl Road, he exchanged gunshots with Sposit.

Three citizens helped police capture the suspect when he fled the scene. They were later honored for their efforts.

Continuing coverage, here.