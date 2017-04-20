Local teen florist creates a ‘blooming’ business and adds ‘Kardashian’ name to client list

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Will Lynch loves flowers! His passion for floral design began at a young age when he created arrangements in his parents basement. By the age of 16 years old he was creating flowers for entire weddings. Now at 18 years old, this John Carroll University freshman is making quite a name for himself thanks to his floral design talent and smart marketing skills.

Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer learned more about Lynch Design and how Khloe Kardashian has not only become a huge fan, but also a regular client.

