It’s been a wonderful journey! April Giraffe Cam coming down Friday



HARPURSVILLE, New York– It has been such a wonderful journey awaiting the birth of April’s fourth calf, and then, of course, watching her give birth on Saturday.

But, we now know when the April Giraffe Cam will be taken down.

Animal Adventure Park posted Thursday on its Facebook page, the camera will go dark Friday (4/21) at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The park said they will all be there to say goodbye. And, don’t worry if you’re wondering how you’ll still be able to keep tabs on the giraffe family: Animal Adventure Park said future plans will be announced next week on when and how you can check on baby.

All continues to be well with April’s calf. The park said a small floor scale has been put in to get a read on baby without separating mom and handling calf.

