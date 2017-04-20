I-Team uncovers new information in death of Cory Barron during Cleveland concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – The Fox 8 I-Team has uncovered new information about the mystery surrounding the strange death of a man during a concert at Progressive Field.

An attorney for Cory Barron’s family states in court filings, that there were warning signs before the 22-year-old’s death.

Barron died after falling down a garbage chute at Progressive Field during a Jason Aldean concert in July 2014.

The I-Team obtained a motion, filed by Atty. W. Craig Bashein, who represents the Barron family, alleging the Cleveland Indians were warned several months in advance of the Jason Aldean concert, that the locking mechanisms on the door to the chute room were broken.

The family filed a lawsuit last year in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. The case is pending.

“The Cleveland Indians ignored all the foregoing safety recommendations and warnings prior to the incident,” the motion states. “The locking mechanism on the doors leading into the Chute Room 26 were not fixed, the doors and hardware were not replaced, and no procedures were implemented to ensure that the chute rooms doors (including Chute Room 26), were locked and secured during events held at Progressive Field. These conditions were permitted to continue to exist, even though the Cleveland Indians had been specifically warned in a security briefing by the Jason Aldean Tour that the “Burn it Down” concert to be held at Progressive Field on July 18, 2014 would involve a “very active and inebriated crowd.” All too predictably, a young man lost his life that night as a result.”

The Cleveland Indians said they will not comment on this topic due to on-going litigation.

Investigators with the International research group are working with the family to try and figure out exactly what happened to Barron that night.

Anyone with information is asked to please call IRG at 440-333-6602 or email IRG@irgglobal.com.

