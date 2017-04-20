Flooding fiasco: Cleanup continues at Sam’s Club in Brooklyn and surrounding businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, Ohio-- Employees at the Sam's Club in Brooklyn worked through the night cleaning up from Wednesday's flooding both inside and outside the store.

The Tiedeman Road store received several inches of water inside the club. The high water in the parking lot reached past the headlights on several vehicles.

********Check out flooding damage across Northeast Ohio here***********

The store is closed until further notice and stranded cars are still being towed after heavy rains caused destructive flooding around the area.

Thankfully, no one was injured. Brooklyn police and Parma police tell FOX 8 they were slammed with calls and made several rescues.

At the nearby Burger King, rescue crews helped employees to safety using boats. Workers said the water was rushing in from all angles and they couldn't even open the door. They told FOX 8 News they were relieved when emergency workers arrived.

**More on the flooding here**