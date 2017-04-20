Community says goodbye to beloved K-9 handler in Ashland County

ASHLAND, Ohio– Family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers gathered on Wednesday to day goodbye to a beloved K-9 handler.

Sgt. Timothy Kitts with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office passed away unexpectedly at his home on April 13. He was 51 years old.

Kitts became a K-9 handler in 2002 and was currently serving with Meeko, who attended the services at Ashland County Memorial Park. Officers from across the area, including Mansfield, Bellevue, Erie County and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, were also present.

“It’s just like God matched those two up, you know, the dog knew what Tim was going to do; Tim knew what the dog was going to do,” said Chief Deputy Carl Richert.