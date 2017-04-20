Paris police: 1 police officer killed along with attacker in shooting on Champs-Elysees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARIS, France -- Paris police say one police officer was killed along with the attacker in a shooting on Champs-Elysees.

Paris police are warning people to avoid the area.

French media originally reported that two police officers were shot Thursday on the famed shopping boulevard.

Many police vehicles can be seen on the avenue that passes many of the city's most iconic landmarks.

A witness identified only as Ines told French television station BFM that she heard a shooting, saw a man's body on the ground and the area was quickly evacuated by police.

President Trump says the shooting "looks like another terrorist attack." He is sending condolences to France.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com as more details become available.