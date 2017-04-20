× Cavs overcome 26-point deficit to beat Pacers in Game 3

INDIANAPOLIS– The Cavaliers battled back against the Pacers in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs to win, 119-114. They now lead the best-of-seven series 3-0.

Cleveland trailed by 10 at the end of the first quarter and at one point in the second, they were down by 26. But this is LeBron James in the playoffs.

The King recorded his 17th career playoff triple-double. James also moved up to third on the playoff all-time scoring list and fourth on the playoff three-pointer list.

A run in the third quarter helped the Cavs cut Indiana’s lead to just 7.

LeBron had 41 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. We did not see the usual numbers from Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love Thursday night, who added 13 points each. Kyle Korver went 4 for 5 from the three-point arch.

It was the largest halftime deficit overcome in NBA playoff history.

Here is the rest of the schedule for Round 1:

Game 4: Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Game 5: Tuesday, April 25 at Quicken Loans Arena (If necessary)

Game 6: Thursday, April 27 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse (If necessary)

Game 7: Saturday, April 29 at Quicken Loans Arena (If necessary)

