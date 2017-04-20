April 20, 2017
Bacon Five Ways
Catherine St. John from the Western Reserve School of Cooking shares five more reason to love bacon. http://www.wrsoc.com/index/index.php
Western Reserve School of Cooking
140 N. Main St.
Hudson, OH 44236
Steve Gillespie
Looking for something to do tonight? You can hang out with Comedian, Steve Gillespie at Hilarities at Pickwick and Frolic. www.pickwickandfrolic.com
W.H. Hunt Legal
There’s a new approach to help parents go through the divorce process. It’s called Parenting Coordination. Contact Bill Hunt from W.H. Hunt Legal for more details. 888.HUNT.LEGAL or www.888HuntLegal.com
Yates Perfumery
Why buy perfume rom a big box store when you can make your own at Yates Perfumes and Apothecary. Hours: Tuesday, Thursday & Saturdays or by appointment. New location in the Screw Factory in Lakewood: 13000 Athens Ave., Lakewood 44107 www.yatesapothecary.com or https://www.facebook.com/pages/Yates-Apothecary/121483797942207
The Pickle Recipe
The Pickle Recipe is a new movie opening at Cedar Lee on Friday, April 21st. Director Michael Manaseri shares his excitement for the heartwarming family comedy. https://thepicklerecipe.com/the-film/
Spring Pickles
Local pickles spice up a delicious spring dish. http://randyspickles.com/
Mortach Financial
It’s the third Thursday of the month and we are diving into retirement talk…specifically some of your options about annuities. Do they always make sense to have? Call Dave Mortach, President of Mortach Financial for more details 877.GAINS.4.U or www.mortachfinancial.com
Schumacher Lunch and Learn
Building your dream home has never been easier! Paul Schumacher Homes just unveiled their newly remodeled design center…and it’s like walking through a real life Pinterest page. http://www2.schumacherhomes.com/fox8-lunch-and-learn
Paul Schumacher Homes
Lunch and Learn Event
May 13th
Noon
At All Locations
Space is Limited-
Make a reservation at
www.schumacherhomes.com
Or call 800. 218. 6529