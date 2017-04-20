× April 20, 2017

Bacon Five Ways

Catherine St. John from the Western Reserve School of Cooking shares five more reason to love bacon. http://www.wrsoc.com/index/index.php

Western Reserve School of Cooking

140 N. Main St.

Hudson, OH 44236

Steve Gillespie

Looking for something to do tonight? You can hang out with Comedian, Steve Gillespie at Hilarities at Pickwick and Frolic. www.pickwickandfrolic.com

W.H. Hunt Legal

There’s a new approach to help parents go through the divorce process. It’s called Parenting Coordination. Contact Bill Hunt from W.H. Hunt Legal for more details. 888.HUNT.LEGAL or www.888HuntLegal.com

Yates Perfumery

Why buy perfume rom a big box store when you can make your own at Yates Perfumes and Apothecary. Hours: Tuesday, Thursday & Saturdays or by appointment. New location in the Screw Factory in Lakewood: 13000 Athens Ave., Lakewood 44107 www.yatesapothecary.com or https://www.facebook.com/pages/Yates-Apothecary/121483797942207

The Pickle Recipe

The Pickle Recipe is a new movie opening at Cedar Lee on Friday, April 21st. Director Michael Manaseri shares his excitement for the heartwarming family comedy. https://thepicklerecipe.com/the-film/

Spring Pickles

Local pickles spice up a delicious spring dish. http://randyspickles.com/

Mortach Financial

It’s the third Thursday of the month and we are diving into retirement talk…specifically some of your options about annuities. Do they always make sense to have? Call Dave Mortach, President of Mortach Financial for more details 877.GAINS.4.U or www.mortachfinancial.com

Schumacher Lunch and Learn

Building your dream home has never been easier! Paul Schumacher Homes just unveiled their newly remodeled design center…and it’s like walking through a real life Pinterest page. http://www2.schumacherhomes.com/fox8-lunch-and-learn

Paul Schumacher Homes

Lunch and Learn Event

May 13th

Noon

At All Locations

Space is Limited-

Make a reservation at

www.schumacherhomes.com

Or call 800. 218. 6529