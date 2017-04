Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- There will be a stalled cold front with rain and storms from the evening commute through the late evening. Radar which shows the evolution of today’s rain.

**Find out how to download the FOX 8 Weather App**

Front #2 moves through late Thursday. This will feature more widespread rain and storms. Track the time at the top of the animation.

Here is your 8 Day Forecast: