It sure has been warm so far this month… much more like May than April!

Our first tulips of the year in the FOX 8 Front Yard!

Stalled cold front with rain and storms from the evening commute through the late evening. Here is the future radar which shows the evolution of today’s rain.

Front #2 moves through late Thursday. This will feature more widespread rain and storms. Track the time at the top of the animation.

Here is your 8 Day Forecast:

