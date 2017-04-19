Vitamin D Supplements – Helpful or harmful?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Are you taking a vitamin D supplement? Has your doctor tested you for a vitamin D deficiency? If so, you are not alone, millions of Americans are taking the supplement thinking it can help fight fatique and depression and event prevent disease. However a recent study is questioning the value of vitamin D supplements.

Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer spoke with Cleveland Clinic cardiologist Dr. Steven Nissen about this new study and whether or not a vitamin D supplement is helpful or harmful to our health.

Click here to learn more about Dr. Steven Nissen.