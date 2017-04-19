‘Should be no question’: Twitter users push for McDonald’s worker to get reward in Facebook murder case

ERIE, Pa. — A McDonald’s worker who tipped off police to the whereabouts of the Facebook murder suspect is being lauded a hero on social media.

People quickly took to Twitter, saying that the worker deserved the $50,000 reward for finding and helping lead to the apprehension of Steve Stephens Tuesday.

Police said Stephens, 37, killed 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. in Cleveland Sunday, then posted video of the horrific crime on Facebook.

A multi-state manhunt ensued, and there was no sign of Stephens until Tuesday at a little after 11 a.m. Thomas DuCharme Jr., the owner of an Erie McDonald’s, said a worker there recognized Stephens as he came through the drive-thru.

The worker alerted the supervisor and owner. DuCharme went to the window and was trying to stall the suspect while the police were called.

Stephens eventually took off, and after a brief chase with police, shot and killed himself.

On Monday, authorities announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to Stephens’ arrest. Police have not yet confirmed that the tipster was a McDonald’s worker. Or if the person would be eligible for the $50,000.

Social media feels the worker should be rewarded.

Does the Mcdonald's employee get the reward that was being offered for Stephens? — lord erik (@_crookd) April 19, 2017

Why is it a debate if these McDonald's employees get the reward or not?! THEY HELPED GET A MURDERER OFF THE STREETS — Lamar Johnson (@Lamar28) April 19, 2017

There should be no question that the McDonald's employees get the $50,000 reward for turning him in, & I will throw @VansWarpedTour tickets — KevinLyman (@KevinLyman) April 19, 2017

Never judge someone for where they work. A McDonald's employee tipped off police to catch steve stephens. They deserve the 50,000 reward. — RyansAverageLife (@RyanAbe) April 18, 2017

I hope The Girl at @McDonalds gets her 50K reward. She deserves it, and working at McDonald's, she needs it too. #SteveStephens — Laila (@Dittolaila) April 18, 2017

@soniamoghe @McDonalds There was a $50,000 reward out on this guy. The McDonald's employees at this store that delayed him are owed that 50k reward — TakeBringer (@take_bringer) April 18, 2017

DuCharme released the following statement to FOX 8 Tuesday evening:

"I'm thankful for the quick actions of my crew members to identify the suspect and commend the authorities for their efforts in informing the public of this individual. The entire McDonald's family's thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this tragic situation."

