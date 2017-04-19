‘Should be no question’: Twitter users push for McDonald’s worker to get reward in Facebook murder case

ERIE, Pa. — A McDonald’s worker who tipped off police to the whereabouts of the Facebook murder suspect is being lauded a hero on social media.
People quickly took to Twitter, saying that the worker deserved the $50,000 reward for finding and helping lead to the apprehension of Steve Stephens Tuesday.
Police said Stephens, 37, killed 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. in Cleveland Sunday, then posted video of the horrific crime on Facebook.
A multi-state manhunt ensued, and there was no sign of Stephens until Tuesday at a little after 11 a.m. Thomas DuCharme Jr., the owner of an Erie McDonald’s, said a worker there recognized Stephens as he came through the drive-thru.
The worker alerted the supervisor and owner. DuCharme went to the window and was trying to stall the suspect while the police were called.
Stephens eventually took off, and after a brief chase with police, shot and killed himself.
On Monday, authorities announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to Stephens’ arrest. Police have not yet confirmed that the tipster was a McDonald’s worker. Or if the person would be eligible for the $50,000.
Social media feels the worker should be rewarded.
DuCharme released the following statement to FOX 8 Tuesday evening:
“I’m thankful for the quick actions of my crew members to identify the suspect and commend the authorities for their efforts in informing the public of this individual. The entire McDonald’s family’s thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this tragic situation.”