Services set for Facebook murder victim Robert Godwin Sr.

EUCLID, Ohio -- The family of Robert Godwin Sr., 74, has announced information about his funeral services.

Godwin's funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at River of Life Ministries on Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid.

The service is open to the public.

Godwin was shot to death Sunday after an Easter celebration while walking on East 93rd Street in Cleveland. Steve Stephens, 37, was the alleged shooter, and posted video of the killing on Facebook. After a multi-state manhunt, Stephens killed himself in Erie, Pa., Tuesday.

Godwin was a father of 10, and his family described him as a wonderful person who loved his family. Godwin's family wants their father to be remembered for the good he did in his life, not for the horrific video. They are asking people to please not share the video.

