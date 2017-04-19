Sam’s Club in Brooklyn floods; Burger King workers rescued by boat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, Ohio-- Heavy rains swept through Cuyahoga County Wednesday night, causing flooding in Parma and Brooklyn.

Brooklyn officials said they are not aware of any injuries and they are still trying to determine how many people they rescued. They said the flooding happened extremely fast, adding this is still a dangerous situation and people should stay home.

A couple inches of water were left inside the Sam's Club on Tiedeman Road in Brooklyn. In the parking lot, flooding reached past the headlights of several vehicles.

At the nearby Burger King, rescue crews helped employees to safety using boats.

Cars were stuck in high water on Brookpark Road in front of Big Creek Parkway and near Knollwood Drive. About seven vehicles remained as of 9 p.m.

A car was also nearly submerged at the Ridgewood Golf Course on Ridge Road in Parma. No one was inside.

41.418513 -81.752156