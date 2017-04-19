× Robert Godwin, Sr. Fund: Here is how you can help the family

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A fund has been set up after the horrific loss of a beloved father of 10.

Robert Godwin, Sr. was shot and killed on Easter Sunday in Cleveland. He’s being remembered as a wonderful person who taught his entire family about forgiveness.

Tonya Godwin-Baines, daughter of Robert Godwin, Sr., said the family has set up a fund to help with any expenses.

The fund has been established at KeyBank in Robert Godwin, Sr.’s name; you can make a donation at one of their branches.

The 74-year-old will be remembered at funeral services on Saturday.

