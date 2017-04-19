Reward offered in killings of couple at Cleveland car dealership

CLEVELAND, Ohio– A reward which is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible for killing the owners of Mr. Car Sales Dealership now stands at $7,500.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office announced a $5,000 reward Wednesday morning for information leading to the capture and prosecution of suspects in this case.

Crime Stoppers is offering $2,500.

Michael and Trina Tomola Kuznik were found dead by their 19-year-old son inside the dealership on East 185th Street Friday night. Both had been shot in the head.

Although some property was missing from the dealership, authorities were originally unsure if any cars had been taken.

Now police are looking for two vehicles considered stolen. Tuesday, police sent out an alert asking for residents to keep their eyes out for a white, 1999 two-door Chevrolet Tahoe with gold trim and beige or taupe leather interior.

People were also asked to be on the lookout for a silver, 2008, four-door BMW. The 528i vehicle model is prominent on the right side of the trunk lid.

