Thunderstorms caused heavy rains and minor flooding in parts of Cuyahoga County in Wednesday as part of the first of two fronts moving through the area.

Viable cloudy earlier in the day Front No. 2 comes through later Thursday. This will feature more widespread rain and storms.

The weekend looks fairly dry with a stray shower. Temperatures in the 50s.

Here is your 8 Day Forecast: