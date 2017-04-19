Push for Godwin’s Law begins as video of Cleveland murder remains online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A national campaign is under way for Godwin’s Law after the murder of a Cleveland man was posted on Facebook.

A man shot Robert Godwin Sr. in a random killing recorded on camera and posted on Facebook on Easter Sunday on East 93rd Street in Cleveland. That video then ended up on countless other websites, sparking outrage locally and nationally.

Erie Feinberg, heads a company called GIPEC, specializing in deep Internet searches looking for criminals or terrorists. He is now calling for new federal regulations so what happened in Godwin’s case doesn’t happen again.

“I think it starts in Cleveland, in Ohio right now, where everybody calls their congressman and their senator," Feinberg told the FOX 8 I-Team. He wants new limits on websites posting horrific crimes. "They created this world, and it's not an excuse to say, ‘You can't expect us to police every bit of content post and video.’ Well, you created this. You should secure it."

Even days after the crime, you don't have to look for long to find the images of the disturbing crime. In moments, we quickly found the video out there for anyone to see.

Meantime, comments have been pouring in to FOX 8. Viewers are angry because the video can’t be completely wiped off of the Internet.

“Makes our pain worse because people are looking at our father as if he's not human like he's some kind of joke," said Debbie D. Godwin, the victim's daughter said.

This week, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted the company still has “a lot more to do” in dealing with this kind of problem. But Facebook, did not return a request for comment for this particular story.

What about censorship? Feinberg said he’d like to see the Internet regulated in a way similar to what you see for broadcast TV.

"There's gotta be some good or some positives out of this heinous act," Feinberg said.

The I-Team also reached out to federal lawmakers from the area. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s office said he’d be open to discussion about changes in laws as technology changes. The office of Rep. Jim Renacci said he’d have to find out more about this before commenting.

