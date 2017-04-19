Police still piecing together timeline between Facebook murder and suspect’s suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The search for the Facebook killer has ended, but many questions still remain.

Nearly three days of searching for Steve Stephens, 37, came to an abrupt end on a street in Erie, Pa., Tuesday. Stephens had pulled into a McDonald's drive-thru, and an employee immediately recognized him.

The employee told him his fries weren't ready and that he had to pull over and wait; that gave the worker time to call police. When state police pulled up, Stephens took off.

They forced him to stop, and that's when the suspected killer pulled out his gun and shot himself.

Now, police are trying to piece together where Stephens was at between Sunday's murder and Tuesday's conclusion at just after 11 a.m.

Stephens was wanted after police said he killed 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr. in Cleveland on Sunday, then posted video of the horrific crime to Facebook.

A multi-state manhunt ensued, but there was no sign of him until Tuesday.

Police don't believe anyone was helping Stephens.

