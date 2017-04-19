Newcomerstown officer accused of fabricating shooting is fired, could face felony charges

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio — The Newcomerstown police officer accused of falsely claiming he was shot by two armed suspects last week prompting a search for the shooters has been fired.

Bryan Eubanks, 37, also potential faces multiple felonies, the Newcomerstown police chief told Fox 8’s Dave Nethers.

Last Monday, Eubanks told authorities that he had been pursuing two suspects in a black Geo Tracker on Johnson Hill Road in Newcomerstown, when they began shooting at his patrol car, striking him in the arm.

Police put out an alert for the suspects, at one point even releasing a photo of one of the men, only to clear that person’s name a short time later. After further investigation and speaking with witnesses, the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office found Eubank’s statements to be contradictory.

During questioning, Eubanks said he lied about the story after a failed suicide attempt. Officials say while they believe Eubanks caused his own injury, there are many questions that still need to be answered about the incident.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

