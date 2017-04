CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man who spent 23 years in prison for the death of his girlfriend could be set free.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley has asked a court to void the conviction of Evin King, 59.

The Ohio Innocence Project has represented King in several appeals. Prosecutors say advances in DNA testing have called into question the theory of the crime presented at trial.

