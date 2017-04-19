Heavy rains cause flood damage in Parma Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio-- Residents in Parma Heights are cleaning up after storms dumped heavy rains across the area.

Veronica and Nathan Lehmann live on Maplewood Road. They said the rain started at about 6:30 p.m. and by 7 p.m., their entire finished basement was flooded.

The couple said the water seeped in through their foundation and up through the pipes. Before they knew it, their two daughters' playroom was filed with storm water and sewage.

There's still indications of damage from the last time their basement flooded in 2011.

"You have your life down there: a play room, home videos. And we've already lost so much in 2011. We've complained, filed a class action lawsuit. It's like a natural disaster. I know others have it worse but still, taxes, my kids art projects, gone," Veronica told FOX 8 News.

Firefighters said about every basement on the street also flooded. It was a similar scene on Beresford, Oakwood and Orchard.