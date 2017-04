Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- If you are planning to grow a garden this year, but skip this step -- AJ Petitti says you may as well not even bother putting in a garden. Soil prep is the 'key' to a successful garden according to AJ.

Fox 8's Scott Sabol is also an avid gardener and he spent some time with AJ at the Fox 8 Garden to learn about the different steps you should take to make sure your SOIL is ready for planting.

